Sunderland factory to be rebuilt after huge blaze

Planning bosses have approved plans to rebuild a factory damaged in a ‘huge fire’.

Sunderland City Council has given the green light to an application to overhaul the site of A1 Recovery Accident Management, in Hepworth Road.

The care repair workshop was damaged in a ‘massive blaze’ in October 2017, according to reports at the time.

This was tackled by more than 40 firefighters as the fire sent up plumes of smoke visible for miles around.

But their efforts weren’t enough to save the building, which was ‘completely destroyed in the blaze, along with two cars and a van which were inside’.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service