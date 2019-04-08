Sunderland City Council to consider plans for Aldi store extension

A budget supermarket chain has submitted plans to extend its store and make alterations to the shop entrance.

Aldi at Washington Galleries could get a facelift under plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

According to the scheme, the budget supermarket wants to extend into a next door retail unit and move the entrance to the store.

If approved, the application also includes provision for an extra 12 parking spaces at the site.

Comments on the proposals can be submitted to the city council’s planning department until April 24.

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of May.