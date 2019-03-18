Sunderland city centre small businesses urged to Connect

Small businesses in Sunderland city centre are being urged to get Connected.

Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), working alongside Esh Group and Nice Network Ltd, has launched a new initiative providing traders with everything they need to go digital.

The programme - named SR1 Connect - provides businesses with a free tablet or mobile phone for a year, as well as a data package to allow them to access the Internet and a place on an ‘introduction to social media’ workshop.

The aim is to help businesses engage with customers via social media and help bridge the gap between online and physical retail.

The BID, with the backing of Esh Group, powered by Nice Network, has 10 packages available, and they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to operating in the city centre.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said: “This is a great opportunity for city centre businesses to tap in to free support and ensure they’re benefiting from the abundance of opportunities presented by the worlds of social media and ecommerce.

“We know that some of the independent businesses in our city centre can struggle with connectivity and may not have the tools at their disposal to develop social media channels that drive traffic to their website or store, so we have worked up a package, with the kind support of Esh and Nice Network, that we know will deliver what traders in the city need.

“It’s a great initiative and something we’re hoping will not only benefit the city’s independents but also the wider city economy.”

Terri Hamilton, Sales Administration and Provisioning Coordinator at Nice Network, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working alongside Esh Group and Sunderland BID on this project.

“It’s now more important than ever before for businesses to embrace digital technologies and establish an online presence and we hope this initiative will help them do exactly that.”

Interested businesses should contact Nikki Lee on nikki@nicenetwork.uk before Friday, April 12.