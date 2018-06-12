Sunderland BID: Why Sunderland has everything to make your dad feel appreciated on Father’s Day

Father’s Day may only come around once a year, but it can often seem like it takes that long just to work out how dad would most like to spend the day.

While some men prefer presents and home comforts, others appreciate great food and some people are happiest spending a day being out and about taking part in an activity with their family.

Clintons, Daddy You're My Sunshine Fathers Day Card.

Picking the perfect gift can be a minefield, which is why there’s no substitute for taking the time to visit stores to get some inspiration before Sunday 17 June.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, believes that Sunderland has everything a person needs to have a fantastic day and make their dad feel appreciated.

“When people think of Father’s Day, they might think of gift-giving first and while that may be traditional, there are lots of other ways to mark the occasion,” she said.

“We have a great deal of choice available in the city centre and Father’s Day is a fantastic opportunity to visit.

The Clue HQ escape room.

“Whether they choose to buy a physical present, take part in an activity or just spend some quality time with their dad, there’s certainly plenty of choice.”

For those who want to start by finding a fantastic gift, there are lots of options when deciding where to start shopping.

If dad has a sweet tooth, then head to the Bridges where Thorntons and Hotel Chocolat offer up some sweet treats.

Personalise a gift at Thorntons by icing a special message onto a chocolate plaque or shape, or go for one of the many chocolate selection boxes on offer in store.

The Clue HQ escape room's Dungeon of Doom.

Or, if he is a fan of something a little bit different, try one of Hotel Chocolat’s whiskey liqueur or rum chocolate boxes, or buy him a bottle of their own cocoa flavoured beer to really get in his good books.

Elsewhere at the Bridges, head to Debenhams or Next for all the Father’s Day gift essentials, including wallets, fitness trackers and even experience gifts, like a voucher for a stress relieving paintballing session or a tour of his favourite stadium.

If you want to get something he might not buy for himself, why not treat him with something to pamper himself at Lush – like the Modfather bubble bar or Superdad bath bomb?

And, for those with a little more to spend, head to Ernest Jones or H Samuel to pick out a stylish watch, a classic set of cufflinks or an elegant pen.

Once the gift giving is finished, that doesn’t mean the day has to be over, so why not treat him to a special meal out to really enjoy some quality time together this Father’s Day?

Whether he is more of a three-course meal kind of man or just really loves a Sunday lunch, there is plenty of choice in Sunderland so he can sit back and relax without having to worry about doing any of the cooking on his special day.

For a classic Sunday carvery, head to Life of Riley, at Green Terrace or D’Acqua, at John Street for a great atmosphere, friendly service and most importantly – delicious food.

There are even more options at High Street West, which is home to authentic Egyptian dishes at Arabesque and an extensive burger and ale menu at No2 Church Lane, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available.

Or, to gift dad the taste of Italy then try Angelo’s, at West Sunniside where they will be serving their happy hour menu all day from noon until late as a special Father’s Day treat.

And when everyone has been suitably fed, there’s no better time than then to head to the cinema, with Empire at Lambton Street showing all of the latest blockbusters.

Or for something truly different, there is Clue HQ, at John Street where dads who love a good puzzle will be in their element in a live escape room.

With a choice of three rooms, groups can attempt to escape from an underground bunker, a prison cell or a locked vault with an hour time limit.

People must find a way to escape by using only the objects and clues they can find in the room with them – making it a fantastic choice for a dad who loves a brain teaser.

“There really is no need to venture further than the city centre to give dads a Father’s Day they’ll always remember,” said Sharon.