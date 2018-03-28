Sunderland BID: Easter treats on offer across the city

The first bank holiday of the year is fast approaching and for the lucky ones, that means a four-day weekend and a fantastic excuse to indulge in a chocolate egg or two.

Katie's Garden in Sunderland.

For families it’s often a challenge how to fill the long break, but luckily businesses in Sunderland city centre have put together a whole host of Easter-themed activities to keep everyone entertained.

From arts and crafts to an Easter egg hunt with a twist and specially-themed treats, there is plenty of choice when it comes to making the most of the long weekend.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, believes that when it comes to finding something to do over Easter, there’s no need to travel further than the city centre.

“Sunderland businesses always come through with fantastic events and it’s no surprise that this year’s Easter weekend is no different,” said Sharon.

Sunderland BID's Sharon Appleby.

“Easter is a great excuse to get out and see what the city has to offer.

“Not only is it a good time of year to enjoy some retail therapy but it can also be coupled with a whole host of other activities, from a trip to the cinema to bowling.”

On Good Friday families can head to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens for a unique spin on the much-loved Easter Egg hunt.

The museum is currently staging an exhibition called Jurassic Gardens, with a whole host of dinosaur models hidden among the lush vegetation of the indoor garden.

Visitors can see a baby T-Rex as it hatches from its egg, spot the pteranodons flying overhead and even a sleepy crocodile lurking by the pool.

And as a special Easter addition to the exhibit, visitors can embark on the Dinosaur Egg Hunt, searching for eggs hidden in the museum which will help them crack a mystery code to win a dinosaur-themed prize.

Trail maps can be purchased for £2.50 from the museum shop and the Dinosaur Egg Hunt is running until 15 April, so there is plenty of time to try it out over the Easter holidays.

And those who love crafting can get creative over Easter with Katie’s Garden – the unique crafting café at High Street West.

On Good Friday, the tea room is hosting two sessions, taking place at 10am to noon or 12.30pm to 2pm, which can be booked online at www.katiesgardenuk.com with a £5 deposit.

Youngsters can take advantage of the mass of crafting materials which are available and then let their imaginations run riot and create everything from robots to fairies.

The full tea room menu will be on offer during the day which includes a brand new Wonka menu – filled with colourful and delicious treats like rainbow white chocolate toast and chocolate river fondue.

The team from Katie’s Garden is also on the move over the weekend, with a pop-up crafting stand at the city’s Empire Cinema.

Taking place daily between 10am and 5pm from Good Friday until Wednesday, April 4, in the main foyer, young people will get the opportunity to create their own furry creatures – from farmyard animals to mythical beings like unicorns and dinosaurs.

And it wouldn’t be Easter without a traditional Easter egg hunt, so head to Enchantment Café at Olive Street on Easter Sunday for the chance to win a chocolate prize.

The fairytale-themed café has arranged for Easter surprises to be hidden all around the café and those who manage to find them all will receive a chocolate Easter egg as a reward.

Places cost £5 and must be booked in advance and each participant will receive a drink, Easter cupcake and Easter egg.

So whatever your plans are over Easter, make sure to head to the city centre for a cracking good time.

• It doesn’t matter what you’re age, there’s Easter fun in Sunderland this weekend.

Pop into the Bridges on Easter Saturday and try your luck on the Easter egg wheel to win chocolate eggs.

Spice up your Easter with the new Mumbai Silk Indian Dining Emporium and Charlie’s Bar at Douro Terrace which opens on Good Friday.

Yates’ is having its own Easter Party on Saturday, March 31, with DJs, giveaways and special offer cocktails.

Revolution is entering in to the spirit with chocolate egg vodka on the menu. Fish and chip sampling on Good Friday and a whole of daily competitions and giveaways throughout the weekend. And from Thursday to Saturday there is a Crafters Roadshow at the Bridges.