Sunderland bargain shop bids to sell alcohol from 7am

A B&M store in Sunderland could be given permission to sell alcohol as early as 7am.

The Roker store, in Sunderland Gateway, has lodged a premises licence bid with Sunderland City Council.

If approved, it could sell alcohol between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

In evidence submitted to the council, applicants have outlined plans to meet licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and protecting children from harm.

This includes store CCTV, a Challenge 25 policy, staff training every three months and a record of all customers who are refused sale.

An application form adds that the display of ‘alcohol for sale’ will cover no more than 10 per cent of the trading area.

In recent weeks, B&M bosses announced plans to expand the store following customer feedback – a plan creating 20 new jobs in the city.

As part of the works, the shop will close on Sunday, November 11, to undergo final stages of the makeover and reopen on Thursday, November 15.

Anyone who objects to the proposed alcohol licence has until Friday, November 9 to submit complaints to the council in writing.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service