Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley visits Sunderland call centre for new BBC series

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley waltzed into a Sunderland contact centre to film her latest series.

BGL Group opened the doors of its Hylton Riverside offices for a documentary presented by the star.

TV crews spent two days filming with BGL Customer Services at its award-winning centre in St Catherine’s Court, for a five-part series focusing on teenagers’ post-16 options.

BGL Customer Services looks after customers of BGL’s motor and home insurance products, both in partnership with several of the best-known brands in UK financial services and through own brands Budget Insurance and Dial Direct.

The series, entitled The Nine to Five With Stacey Dooley, features a group of 16-18-year-olds trying a range of different industries as they consider their next move after GCSEs.

In each episode, they try their hand at a different role, including working in a care home, a factory and an airport, as well as at BGL’s Sunderland contact centre. In each workplace, if the teens do well, they get full pay, but if their performance is poor, deductions are made.

Stacey Dooley gets the low-down on working at BGL

The series is now live on the BBC iPlayer.

BGL was put forward for this series by the Contact Centre Management Association as a contact centre that would demonstrate industry best practice and for the Group’s commitment to career progression and development.

Aidan Dale, BGL’s Customer Operations Director, said: “We were delighted to have this opportunity to showcase one of our award-winning sites to a wider audience.

“The programme makers were particularly interested in how we recruit and train new starters, how we develop people, and how we support our colleagues and our communities through social and community activity.

“The team did us proud as they mentored these five young people and gave them a flavour of exactly what it takes to deliver great customer experiences.”

Mark Brannen, Associate Director of Operations for Sunderland and Wakefield, who plays a starring role in the episode, said: “Having a film crew on site for two days was great fun and very exciting for the team.

“We know how difficult it can be for young people to make their first career choices, so we’re keen to help in any way we could. Hopefully, anyone watching the programme will see what a great decision joining a contact centre can be.”

BGL is currently recruiting for customer service representatives on apprenticeships, fixed term and permanent contracts in Sunderland.

For more information on the roles available, visit www.bglgroup.co.uk/careers/search-and-apply.