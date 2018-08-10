Station Taxis on board for another Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards

A proud supporter of the Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Awards is back on board for another year.

Station Taxis, which is itself a former winner in the competition, is right behind this year’s search for the best in business across Wearside and County Durham.

And Trevor Hines, Managing Director of Station Taxis (Sunderland) Ltd, thinks there’s a real feelgood feeling in the area at the moment.

“We are proud to continue to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business awards, which recognises the achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs in the area,” said Mr Hines.

“This is an exciting time to continue to celebrate success in Sunderland and support the Leisure Award Category. With recent events such as the Tall Ships and Sunderland’s 30th International Airshow, we have a real momentum in the city, so there is no better time to recognise the great leisure offer we have in Sunderland.”

The company’s own research has proved that more people are spending their leisure time in the city and that can only be good for Sunderland.

As previous winners of the ‘Age Friendly Business of the Year’ category, we urge individuals and businesses to put forward a nomination for the awards. We look forward to celebrating with nominees and winners at the awards night Trevor Hines

“Our recent taxi journey data shows that wearsiders are enjoying more of their free time in the city and making the most of what Sunderland has to offer. This year has already seen some outstanding events take place and the opening of several new bars and restaurants, all of which is raising the profile of the city.

Read more: Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards 2018 - help us find the best in business

“As previous winners of the ‘Age Friendly Business of the Year’ category, we urge individuals and businesses to put forward a nomination for the awards. We look forward to celebrating with nominees and winners at the awards night,” Mr Hines added.

Once again, we want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves - in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Related content: How our Portfolio Awards could help your business

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

•Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.