Springboard helps companies grow talent with apprentices

Hiring an apprentice is a cost effective way of taking on a new member of the team, with no recruitment fees and government funding available to help towards the cost of the training.

That's the message from development charity Springboard, which operates across the North East.

Tutor at Springboard helping student.

The outfit said hiring an apprentice is an excellent hassle-free recruitment for companies - and its team are on hand to take you through the process from start to finish.

The team will meet with you to discuss your vacancy, and will then advertise the post you wish to fill on the Government Apprenticeship Website, as well as on their website and social media channels, pre-screen applicants and pre-interview.

Springboard's experts will then select the best candidates for your company to interview and, if successful, work with you to put together a training programme to support them through their apprenticeship. The team can also advise you on accessing funding and grants to support with their employment.

There are numerous employer incentives available to help towards recruiting an apprentice and to help employers who are looking to upskill their current workforce.

For anyone aged 16-18 years old, the government will pay a £1,000 grant to the employer. For those aged 19-24 enrolling onto an apprenticeship training course, there is a National Insurance tax break available meaning many employers end up cash positive.

If you have fewer than 50 staff and recruit a 16-18-year-old, the training is fully funded by the government. If you have more than 50 staff then the government will provide 90% of the funding towards the cost of the training.

As well as hiring an apprentice, another cost-effective way to grow your own is to upskill existing staff, give your existing team new energy and skills whilst expanding on their career knowledge.

The incentives above apply to both new Apprentices and upskilling of your current staff.

Suzanne and Amy who are part of the Springboard team.

Springboard said employing apprentices encourages a learning environment amongst your entire workforce, rejuvenating the learning ethos of more experienced staff, as well as providing senior staff with the opportunity to support and mentor apprentices.

The charity said staff feel motivated to know their employer is investing in them by developing their skills and professionalism.

Apprenticeships provide benefits for both employers and employees, 88% of employers who employ Apprentices believe that Apprenticeships lead to a more motivated and satisfied workforce (source: National Apprenticeship Service).

Apprenticeships add value to their organisations, and the value gained by recruiting an apprentice exceeds the initial outlay and cost. Even before they complete their programme, Apprentices develop into:

Student at Springboard



- Proficient staff who understand your organisation’s values and objectives and provide a high quality service

- Dependable staff who understand their employment role and responsibilities

- Safe staff who understand and are competent in health and safety and safeguarding

- Skilled staff who are working towards the vocational competency needed to meet the specific requirements of your organisation

Springboard have helped businesses to hire Apprentices and upskill existing staff for over 20 years, and we have worked with some of the biggest names in the North East such as NHS, City of Sunderland Hospital Trust, Sunderland Council, Martin Telfer, Tecaz and more.

Springboard offer apprenticeships in many different areas including customer service, medical admin, business admin, childcare and more.

Steve Robinson from bathroom and kitchen retailer Tecaz said: “We’ve worked in partnership with Springboard for the last 12 months, and in this time, have always had a strong working relationship. They understand our business, and the kind of people that we are looking for that we can develop and mould into the organisation.

"Visits for training and assessment are frequent and at pre-planned times to best suit the needs of the business.

"Communication is very effective and the commitment to supporting our staff through training is exceptional. I would highly recommend Springboard to anyone thinking of accessing apprenticeship funding to either recruit new talent or upskill existing staff."

Students having forklift training at Springboard

Springboard said employers working with its team benefit from a fully funded and hassle-free recruitment service, and may be eligible for employer incentives.

For more information contact our dedicated Employer Engagement Officer, Suzanne Jovanovic on sjovanovic@springboard-ne.org or call 0191 5155300.

Visit Springboard's website.