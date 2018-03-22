Seaham Hall shortlisted for national tourism accolade

Have your say

Seaham Hall has been shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year category by VisitEngland in the tourism industry’s national Awards for Excellence.

The awards, now in their 29th year, recognise, congratulate and celebrate businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in promoting and practicing excellence across England.

Finalists will be invited to attend a traditional afternoon tea at the Bath Assembly Rooms on St George’s Day, April 23.

Winners will be awarded either a Bronze, Silver or Gold award at the ceremony.