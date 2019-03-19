Sales and profit up as Sunderland's ScS announces its interim results

Sunderland furniture giant ScS is sitting pretty after announcing its interim results.

The firm has revealed its results for the 26 weeks to the end of January this morning.

Gross sales were up 1.2% to £159.2million, while revenue rose 1.1% to £151.4 million.

Gross profit also increased, up 1.5% to £71.5million, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations improved by £0.3m to £3.4million.

Like-for-like order intake rose 1.5% and continued investment in in the firm's e-commerce offering saw online sales increase by 30% to £7.8million.

Chief executive David Knight said: "The group continues to deliver profitable growth whilst increasing its resilience.

"The board is pleased with the group’s year to date trading, which is in line with its expectations. For the 33 weeks ended 16 March 2019, the group achieved like-for-like order intake growth of 2.9% and two-year like-for-like order intake growth of 4.6%.

"Our focus on providing excellent choice, value and quality for our customers, coupled with our commitment to delivering against our strategic priorities, continues to prove successful.

"The retail market continues to suffer in the midst of the uncertain economic and political environment.

"We, therefore, expect the trading environment to continue to remain challenging in the short to medium term, although the board is confident that the group is well positioned to maximise opportunities as they arise."