Royal Mail recruiting now for casual Christmas jobs - here's how to apply for one

It might only be the beginning of September, but the Royal Mail is already advertising for temporary Christmas staff.

And if you are looking to earn a bit of extra money to hep pay for Christmas, why not apply for one of the roles this winter?

Royal Mail is recruiting seasonal staff to help sort the Christmas post.

Why are Royal Mail recruiting?

From ugly Christmas jumpers to ordering presents online and letters to the North Pole – the Royal Mail will be extra busy over the Christmas period.

In order to cope with all the extra parcels, letters and cards being sent and received, the postal service will be hiring a mix of full and part-time indoor sorting positions.

What will you be doing?

Royal Mail is recruiting Christmas casual workers to help deal with the seasonal increase in post and parcels.

Casual workers will help to sort the post in Royal Mail Centres – you could be unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

You will have to be able to sort packages and letters quickly and efficiently as a Mail Centre can process over a million items in a shift.



There will be early, late and night shifts all available from early November through until December 23, at Royal Mail sites across the country.

The branches that are recruiting in our area are:

Royal Mail is recruiting extra staff for the busy Christmas period.

Sunderland Collection Hub, 9 Wearfield, Sunderland Enterprise Park

North East Collection Hub, Cumberland Road, Byker, Newcastle

How much is the pay?

The hourly pay rate varies depend on which shift and on which day you work.

• Mon - Sat 6am-10pm - £7.83

• Mon - Fri 10pm-6am - £8.43

• Sunday 6am-10pm - £8.63

• Saturday and Sunday 10pm-6am - £9.63

What are the shifts?

The jobs available in both Sunderland and Newcastle are on the 2pm-10pm late shift

You'll need to be:

• Punctual and reliable

• Able to work to tight deadlines

• Accurate and have attention to detail

• Flexible and adaptable, as you are likely to undertake several different tasks in one shift

• Able to stand for long periods of time

• Able to push trolleys weighing up to 250kg

How do you apply?

You can apply for the Christmas Casual roles at the sites above via the Royal Mail’s website by clicking the link here and searching for the site you wish to apply for.