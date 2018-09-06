ResQ call centre strengthens team as it continues to expand

A contact centre has strengthened its operations team as the company continues to rapidly expand.

ResQ, the UK-based contact centre with offices in Seaham, said a combination of new business and "organic growth" has seen the site and its sister-centre in Hull experience major expansion.

The company is making a number of promotions and role changes as a result.

Both sites will now have a dedicated general manager, with Lee Candler taking the role in Seaham. He joined the business to head up client services in Seaham when it opened its doors three years ago.

In total, there have been 20 internal promotions within the business, which takes place with immediate effect.

ResQ said the majority of employees involved in the moves started their careers on the phones with ResQ, some of whom have been promoted to managers of client services and call centre managers across both sites.

Roles created also include Learning & Development, Coaching and Account Leaders, with a number of agents being seconded to Team Leader in their first step onto the Management Ladder.

Gill Marchbank, owner and chief operating officer for ResQ, said: “We’ve been in business for 12 years now and our success so far is testament to the remarkable people who work here, both in Hull and Seaham.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to appoint all the new positions from within using home grown talent. Most of my team joined us on the phones so it is an absolute pleasure to see how they have developed and equally help us expand with them. In total the 20 staff promoted, have accumulated one hundred years of service with us, which in our industry is possibly unheard of.

“These changes put us in a strong position for now and the future and ensure that we continue to support existing and new clients as well as achieving our growth aspirations.”

ResQ is currently recruiting in both Hull and Seaham.