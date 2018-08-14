Put in your bid to be the best in Wearside business

Put your name forward and get the recognition you deserve - that’s the message from a Portfolio Awards sponsor.

The interest is mounting in this year’s Sunderland Echo business awards and nominations are coming in fast.

Sharon Appleby of Sunderland Bid.

But one sponsor is urging companies who haven’t entered yet to make sure they do, because it will help increase their profile.

Sunderland Business Improvement District is right behind our competition and its head of business operations, Sharon Appleby, said: “Sunderland BID is delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards again, which gives us the opportunity to turn a spotlight on the fantastic businesses we have in the city centre.

“It’s been a very exciting year for the city, not just in terms of major events, but in welcoming new companies and we would encourage all the businesses in the BID area to enter and get the recognition they deserve.”

The organisation represents about 600 businesses, from independent retailers to restaurants, from solicitors and accountancy firms to beauticians and market stalls.

Once again, it has given its support to the City Centre Business of the Year category.

We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves - in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.