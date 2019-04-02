Popular menswear store Master Debonair - which helps customers perfect the 'Peaky Blinders' look - announces major extension

Award-winning menswear store Master Debonair has announced a major store extension.

The independent retailer - popular with customers keen on a look inspired by smash-hit BBC drama 'Peaky Blinders' - has announced it is expanding its East Boldon flagship store.

The company has acquired the building next to its current store, in Station Road. The new store, which is expected to open in May will span across three floors.

Eve Whitaker of Master Debonair, said: "Work is well underway at our East Boldon store after acquiring the property next door.

"Our new showroom is set to be the ultimate man cave and will offer a completely brand new in-store experience for our customers.

"We have lots of ideas in the pipeline, with more to be revealed over the coming weeks."

Master Debonair recently opened a new store in London's Commercial Street, a stone’s throw from Old Spitalfields Market. It also has a new website to boost its online sales.

The company was founded by husband and wife team Simon and Eve Whitaker three years ago and now employs 30 people across its North East operation.