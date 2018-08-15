Penshaw business in jobs boost

A flourishing business - which incorporates a farm, nursery, butchers and tea rooms - is about to add another jobs-boosting arm.

Penshaw Farm Shop already employs 32 people across its range of operations.

Penshaw Farm Shop have been nominated for a Portfolio Award.'Stephanie Green and Lucy Angus (L)

The business, which was first started in 1984, is about to open a bakery which will add another three workers to the team.

Owner Tony Green said the bakery is due to open in around six weeks and said it was because the business as a whole was “very busy” and the demand was there.

“We make our own pies and our own cakes and we have our own butchers.”

He said a lot of people buy food to take away and the bakery was “a natural progression” for the business.

We are very pleased with the nomination. We have got the home bakery which is due to open in six weeks time and it will initially mean another three workers Tony Green

On top of that, the business also becomes the latest entry in this year’s Portfolio Awards after a member of the public put forward a nomination which said: “One stop shop, you can make a day of it.”

It said the business “has gone from strength to strength. great place to visit.”

Mr Green said he was “very pleased” with the nomination.

