Parents of Sunderland industrial accident victim Jason Burden to lay wreath at Workers' Memorial Day service

A couple whose son died in an industrial accident in Sunderland will lay the first wreath at a major North East service to remember those who have lost their lives in the course of work.

Nineteen-year-old Jason Burden was in the final year of an apprenticeship at Tyne Slipway and Engineering company, at South Docks, when a piece of shipping machinery fell and crushed him on December 8, 2011.

His parents Trevor and Maria will lay a wreath at a Workers’ Memorial Day service on Sunday, April 28.

Jason Burden

The service commemorates those who have been either killed or injured in workplace accidents and aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.

The service will be held in the Christ Church (Hartlepool Art Gallery) in Church Square, Hartlepool, at 12.30pm and will conclude with the wreath-laying ceremony at the new Workers’ Memorial which has been created in front of the Christ Church as part of the regeneration of Church Square.

A lone Scottish piper will be playing at the Christ Church from 11.45am and will pipe people into the building at 12.20pm in time to take their seats for a one-minute silence at 12.30pm.

The speakers will also include USDAW President Amy Murphy and former UNISON President Dave Anderson.

Last year's service

The ceremony will end at about 1.45pm. Tea and coffee will be provided before the event and there will be a light buffet afterwards.

Edwin Jeffries, President of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: "Whether or not they have been affected by a tragedy at work, we hope that as many people as possible from across the region will join us to pay their respects and add their weight to the ongoing campaign to make all workplaces safe for workers.

"Once again, we will be providing individual flowers so that anybody attending the service can lay a flower in memory of a loved one."

For more information about the event, contact Edwin Jeffries on 07813 073186 or email ejeffries73@gmail.com