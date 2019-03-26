Pair sitting pretty at Sunderland’s ScS

Sunderland furniture specialist ScS has announced two new appointments to strengthen its marketing team.

Lauren Old has been appointed as PR and Communications Executive and Dale Gillespie as Head of Acquisition at the firm’s Head Office.

Lauren has more than five years’ experience in the communications sector and has worked with a plethora of clients across the North East, helping to manage events and developing award-winning PR campaigns.

In her new role, she is responsible for increasing brand awareness amongst the ScS customer base and continuing to position the firm as one of the leading voices in the home interiors and lifestyle sector.

Dale has more than ten years of experience as a Digital Marketing Manager. He has been able to implement his learning within the company, working on website material and introducing a more digitally aligned approach into stores.

He now manages the digital marketing budget and has developed strategies across all digital media channels to drive maximum engagement with customers.

Marketing manager Lindsey Duncton said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Lauren and Dale.

“Their talent and specialist knowledge have helped the marketing team go from strength to strength and their dedication to building future growth for the business will help solidify our reputation.”