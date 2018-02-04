'One Tommy Pulling' - your tributes to Sunderland pub boss after death at 86

You've been sharing your memories of well-known pub boss and "lovely man" Tommy Pulling following his death.

Tommy, who was 86, is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Daughter Sharon Willis remembered her dad's years in charge of The Sandhills at Grindon, and then The Jovial Friar.

His life will be celebrated at his funeral on February 16 at Sunderland Crematorium, followed by a reception at The Rosedene.

Here are your own tributes to Tommy from social media:

Pam Broadbent: "Remember Tommy & his family very well as they were friends with my dad Frankie Thoms when they ran the Sandhills.

"Rest in peace Tommy, condolences to wife Jane & family."

Brigid Jenkins: "My nana lives opposite Jovial Friar and can remember Tommy, she said the pub was brilliant when he had it. RIP."

Claire Glover: "Sorry to hear this. Rest in peace Tommy. Sending love to the family."

Lisa Towning: "So sorry he was a lovely man. Thoughts are with his family."

Jean Nesbitt: "Sorry to hear about your dad, remember him from Jovial Friar we lived opposite in General Havelock Road. Mam and Dad used to go in there. Lovely family. RIP Mr Tommy Pulling."

Carol Richardson: "So sorry for your loss he was a lovely man."

Sonia Addison: "Such a lovely gentleman & family was lovely getting to know him & his family RIP Tom much love from Sonia & family."

Neil Willis: "RIP Grandad. One Tommy Pulling."

John Fletcher: "RIP Tommy [one hell of a] manager."