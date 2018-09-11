Number of jobless benefit claimants in Sunderland falling, say latest figures

Sunderland has seen a fall in jobless benefits claimants in the last month, according to new figures released today.
In Sunderland there was a fall of more than 200 claimants on out-of-work benefits from July to August this year.
In July there were 5,875 people claiming jobless benefits, but the figure fell to 5,670 in August, a reduction of 205.
It comes as employment nationally increased by 3,000 in the three months to July to 32.4 million, giving a rate of 75.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Workers also benefited as average earnings increased by 2.6% in the year to July, up from 2.4% the previous month.
The latest consumer prices index (CPI) rate of inflation was recorded at 2.5%.
It came as unemployment fell by by 55,000 over the period to 1.36 million nationally, giving a jobless rate of 4%.
But the claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker's Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, rose by 8,700 to 918,800 in August - around 118,500 more than a year earlier.
Job vacancies rose 14,000 on quarter to 833,000, a record high.
The number of people classed as economically inactive, including students, those on long-term sick leave, taken early retirement, or who have given up looking for work, rose 108,000 on quarter to 8.76 million in the last three months, giving a rate of 21.2%.
The number of self-employed workers was down by 46,000, to 4.8 million.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey said: "Since 2010 we have delivered significant growth in jobs, and in the last six months we've seen real-terms wage growth.
"We haven't had a lower unemployment rate for over 40 years, and I'm especially proud that youth unemployment is at a record low, falling by over 45% since 2010 - opening up career opportunities for our next generation.
"In the EU we see unemployment rates over double those of the UK. This Government is transforming this country into a great working nation, ready and prepared for the future challenges after Brexit."