Number of jobless benefit claimants in Sunderland falling, say latest figures

Sunderland has seen a fall in jobless benefits claimants in the last month, according to new figures released today.

In Sunderland there was a fall of more than 200 claimants on out-of-work benefits from July to August this year.

The latest employment figures have been released.

In July there were 5,875 people claiming jobless benefits, but the figure fell to 5,670 in August, a reduction of 205.

It comes as employment nationally increased by 3,000 in the three months to July to 32.4 million, giving a rate of 75.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Workers also benefited as average earnings increased by 2.6% in the year to July, up from 2.4% the previous month.

The latest consumer prices index (CPI) rate of inflation was recorded at 2.5%.

It came as unemployment fell by by 55,000 over the period to 1.36 million nationally, giving a jobless rate of 4%.

But the claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker's Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, rose by 8,700 to 918,800 in August - around 118,500 more than a year earlier.

Job vacancies rose 14,000 on quarter to 833,000, a record high.

The number of people classed as economically inactive, including students, those on long-term sick leave, taken early retirement, or who have given up looking for work, rose 108,000 on quarter to 8.76 million in the last three months, giving a rate of 21.2%.

The number of self-employed workers was down by 46,000, to 4.8 million.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey said: "Since 2010 we have delivered significant growth in jobs, and in the last six months we've seen real-terms wage growth.

"We haven't had a lower unemployment rate for over 40 years, and I'm especially proud that youth unemployment is at a record low, falling by over 45% since 2010 - opening up career opportunities for our next generation.

"In the EU we see unemployment rates over double those of the UK. This Government is transforming this country into a great working nation, ready and prepared for the future challenges after Brexit."