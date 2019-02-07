North East motor dealer helps business' reduce their emissions

Vic Young Conversions is converting commercial vehicles so they are cheaper to run

As vehicle transportation radically moves toward a UK government-backed zero carbon agenda, leading North East motor dealer Vic Young Conversions has positioned itself as a pioneer in this field through its innovative design in business vehicle conversions.

Vic Young Conversions

Electric vehicles suited for trade

While the number of electric cars for regular use is increasing, there is a considerable need for electric vehicles suited for trade and business purposes.

Vic Young Conversions is pioneering this through revolutionary conversions. This is achieved by adding and modifying components to create business usage and logistics vehicles that are low-cost and fit for purpose in city environments.

Fully electric, lightweight commercial box van with zero emissions

Vic Young Conversions van space

The vehicle in question is the electric Nissan e-NV200 box van. The team at Vic Young Conversions have adapted a regular Nissan e-NV200 and transformed it into a fully electric, lightweight commercial box van.

The vehicle is the first of its kind in the UK market, with specification features such as: zero emissions, 575kg payload, low level entry and an 8.553 volume (an increase from the 3.9m3 on the standard e-NV200).

Compliant with the government’s carbon strategy

The project complies with the government’s strategy to reduce the carbon footprint, which in turn makes it a valuable solution for companies looking to comply with emission regulations for delivery in cities, and ultimately create huge savings in tax and fuel costs as the electric box van pays no road tax and is exempt from the London Congestion and T Charges.

Electric van used by Harrods

- Zero carbon compliant

- Future-proofed business transport and logistics vehicles

- Leading innovative design

- Low prices

How long does it take to charge?

- Rapid charge 40 – 60 minutes – 80% battery

- Wall Plug: 7 hours 30 minutes – 100% battery

- Domestic Plug: 21 hours 30 minutes

How many miles will it drive with a full battery? 130-mile real-world range

Nissan e-NV200 EVE'

Warranty – all box vans come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty against design and manufacturer defect.

Electric Box Van now available to buy at Vic Young Conversions

After rigorous testing the vehicle is now available to buy at Vic Young Conversions. The vehicle is available with a number of options, such as a choice of rear closures, twin-sided roller shutter suggestions and internal racking applications.

Expanding the electric range

Vic Young Conversions has gained a reputation for solving operating and design problems using the latest technologies available, and has already produced a range of electric vehicles for trade & business customers based on the Nissan e-NV200 panel van. This range covers a box van, refrigerated van and wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs).

Plans to create an electric tipper and electric drop-side

Dropside Tipper

Plans are also currently underway to create an electric drop-side, tipper and waste bin collection van, with an aim to bring these to the market by spring 2019.

Above are images of similar non-electric vehicles that Vic Young Conversions have been manufacturing for several years. (See images).

The market is ready to go all-electric with vehicles for trade and industry

Managing director Vic Young said: “This is an incredible achievement for us and I could not be more pleased with the team who brought this to fruition.

“We always look ahead with our conversion projects so we can transform the market in new, exciting ways, and I think the all-electric NV200 box van is evidence of this. I firmly believe that the market is ready to go all-electric with vehicles for trade and industry.”

Accreditations

Vic Young Conversions has CoP (Conformity of Production) from the VCA, as well as EWVTA (European Whole Vehicle Type Approval). The business also holds an ISO 9001: 2015 accreditation and all conversions come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty against design and manufacturer defect.

Keeping things cool

There has been no shortage of electric vehicle conversions undertaken in recent years; most notable is the refrigerated Nissan e-NV200, custom made for Harrods, London. This project was brought to fruition with a fully bespoke body refrigeration conversion kit, including vacuum-formed panels. No wood was involved in this conversion, hence no loss of operating efficiency from moisture retention. In addition, the fridge motor was powered by an independent power facility. A refrigerated van would also be available as a panel van or box van.

Trading for over 40 years

Vic Young is a family-run business which has been trading for over 40 years, and have a large, loyal customer base throughout the North East and beyond. With multiple awards to speak of, the company prides itself on its ability to provide best-in-class service across all its main areas of business; new/used car sales, vehicle conversions, mobility.