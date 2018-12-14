New Sunderland city centre shop wants to sell alcohol from 6am

A new off-licence in Sunderland City Centre has launched a bid to sell booze as early as 6am.

Varkey’s Shoppings Limited, based at Phoenix House, Union Street, plans to open a shop at unit six next to Subway.

As part of the move, an application has been lodged with Sunderland City Council for its licensing hours.

If approved, the convenience store would have permission to sell alcohol during its opening hours including 6am-9pm, Monday to Friday.

Weekend hour alcohol sales also include 7am-9pm on Saturdays and 8am-8pm on Sundays.

The application outlines measures the store will take to prevent public nuisance, protect children from harm and reduce crime and disorder.

This includes regular links with the police, work to reduce noise and a car parking advice notice being displayed.

The shop also plans to use a refusal book and display notices around age restricted products including alcohol and lottery tickets.

The final decision on the application, including any amendments to times, rests with council licensing officers.

Public comments or objections can be submitted to Sunderland City Council until Wednesday, December 19.

Caption: Unit 6 on Union Street Sunderland / Union Street and Phoenix House

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service