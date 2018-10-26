New restaurant, coffee shop and petrol station planned for former Sunderland industrial estate

A former industrial estate in Sunderland could house a restaurant, coffee shop and petrol station following a decision by council bosses.

In July this year, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet welcomed a private bid to create four retail units on the former Salterfen Industrial Estate, off Salterfen Road in Ryhope.

Following a change in market demand, developer S Harrison Developments revised the plans.

This included building a drive-thru restaurant, drive-thru coffee shop and a petrol station with a retail use.

This month, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet nodded through plans to dispose of the site to Ailsa3 Developments – the company now taking over the project.

Cabinet secretary, Paul Stewart, speaking at Sunderland Civic Centre, added while the financial offer had been reduced due to the revised plans, it was “still the highest offer the council has received.”

A council report, presented to cabinet, added the plans would secure further investment and development in the city.

This included the creation of new jobs, income through business rates tax and relieving the council of maintenance and holding costs on the land.

Any development on the site would be subject to planning permission in future.

Caption: Former Salterfan Industrial Estate, off Ryhope Road, Sunderland

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service