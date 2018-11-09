New Lidl store could open 16 hours a day

Bargain hunters could get up to 16 hours shopping a day when a new Lidl opens in Durham.

The supermarket chain was given permission for a shop in Dragon Lane, Gilesgate, earlier this year and has now applied to Durham County Council for its licensing hours.

If approved, the German retailer could be allowed to open and sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.

Members of the public have until Thursday, November 22, to submit comments on the application to Durham County Council’s licensing department.

The discount store was given planning permission for the site, opposite Tesco Extra, in May, along with homewares seller The Range.

At the time, concerns were raised about increased traffic, despite a recommendation for applicant Dragon Lane LLP to provide £175,000 towards a ‘retail park relief road’, linking McIntyre Way with Damson Way and Sherburn Road.

The two stores are expected to create about 110 jobs and open by summer 2019.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service