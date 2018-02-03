New housing project revealed on site of former residential home

A plush housing development is set to boost the level of affordable properties for the over-55s.

Thirty-six mainly two-bed apartments are expected to be built as part of the new Whitburn Towers scheme in the heart of the village.

The apartments will be built on the site of the former Croftside Court residential home.

They will be go up on the site of the former – and now demolished – Croftside Court residential home, in Croftside Avenue, which bounds Whitburn Cemetery.

Earlier this month it was revealed permission had been given for all but one tree in its grounds to be felled in preparation for an undetailed development.

Now South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust Limited has filed a planning application outlining its proposed project.

The trust is an independent, private, not-for-profit company set up in 2013 with help from South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes, the council’s house management arm.

This approach reinforces connections with the wider community and environment to help residents avoid feelings of loneliness and isolation Report detailing the project

Accommodation will be created in two separate buildings, the larger of which will have a roof garden for community projects.

A report detailing the project states: “The starting point for the development was to look in detail at the constraints and opportunities offered by the site and to capitalise on these for the benefit of the residents.

“Consequently, the scheme responds positively to the changes in level of the site and fully exploits the views towards the cemetery, as well as the pedestrian links to the village centre.

“This approach reinforces connections with the wider community and environment to help residents avoid feelings of loneliness and isolation.”

An artist's impression of how the new Whitburn Towers development will look.

It adds: “The design brief for the project is to provide high-quality living accommodation for those over 55, enabling residents to enjoy the best possible quality of life.

“This will be in flexible, supported surroundings that in turn promote a sense of community and a strong connection to the wider, external environment.

“It is anticipated that the flexibility of the development will enable residents to remain both independent and living within their own homes for as long as possible.

“The client requires 36 apartments to make the development cost effective.”

An artist's impression of how the new Whitburn Towers development will look.

The project, which will be part funded by the Homes and Communities Agency, will also boast a common room for residents and wheelchair charging rooms.

And there will be shared gardens, an extensive planting scheme to create landscaped areas of different characters, and a shared courtyard with seating, grass and shrubs.

Planners say the location’s strengths include good pedestrian links, excellent exposure to daylight and sun, and a good ‘green’ feel, with lots of grass, shrubs and trees.

But they admit drawbacks include limited vehicular access onto Bowman Street, potential height constraints of new buildings due to existing adjoining properties, and the steepness of a slope across the site.

The public can comment on the scheme until Thursday, February 15.