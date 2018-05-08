New arrivals boost Sunderland’s RTC North

Sunderland business support organisation RTC North has added four new faces to its team.

Joining the company as programme manager for Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) and Innovate2Succeed, Sarah Pavlou has worked in International Expansion for more than 20 years, delivering new brands, products and services into various markets across the globe.

I extend a huge welcome to our newest recruits. Their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm will help us to grow and maintain our excellent reputation helping businesses. Andrew Buckley

“I am delighted to join RTC North,” she said.

“We are a company with an abundance of talent in numerous different sectors.”

The latest to join the Scaleup North East team is Steve Attwell.

Steve has had a long career in technology and business services, formerly being managing director of Sage Group plc’s SMB business as well as Utilitywise.

Born in the North East he is passionate about the region and its culture and excited about sharing his experience to help the region’s businesses

Scaleup North East programme director Jason Legget commented: “We are really pleased to welcome Steve to the Scaleup North East team. His appointment absolutely complements our existing expertise and his experience will enable us to work with many more of the region’s fast-growing technology and software businesses.”

Rachel Tang joins the company as project officer working part of Enterprise Europe Network. Following completion of her masters in multidisciplinary innovation at Northumbria University, she is looking forward to applying her education into the workplace.

Former journalist and communications specialist Sarah Spence joins the business as marketing manager.

Having worked in the industry for more than 10 years, Sarah will be overseeing the growing marketing team at RTC and focusing on shaping and delivering the marketing strategy, ensuring RTC remains in the spotlight.

RTC North chief executive Andrew Buckley said: “I extend a huge welcome to our newest recruits.

“Their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm will help us to grow and maintain our excellent reputation helping businesses.”