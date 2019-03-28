New 400-space car park planned to ease parking problems at Sunderland’s Doxford International Business Park

A car park offering up to 400 spaces could be created on the edge of one of Sunderland’s biggest business parks to help cure parking woes for fed-up residents.

Sunderland City Council is in discussions with companies on Doxford International Business Park over plans to set up the car park off City Way, near to the Oak Tree Farm pub.

Ray Bradshaw has previously collected names on a petition to stop Doxford Park employees to stop parking on the estate where he lives.

It is yet to be decided who will foot the cost or submit the scheme to planners, but consultation efforts to give people the chance to have their say will be carried out.

A separate consultation, which could take up to 18 months to complete, is also under way into whether residents support the introduction of a residents’ permit scheme for their streets.

Coun Colin English has been working alongside his fellow Doxford ward members Betty Gibson and Christine Marshall, as well as neighbouring Labour counterparts in the St Chad’s ward, Stuart Porthouse and Daryl Dixon, on the proposals.

Coun English said: “There isn’t enough space and simply because of that, the result is parking can often be irresponsible and sometimes illegal and we have had to get the police involved

My thoughts are yes, it could be great, I think it needs a car park, but in conjunction with a community permit scheme Ray Bradshaw

“It’s vital we get a car park, but in terms of details, they are not known yet and we also need to look at infrastructure and access roads.

“But it the idea is absolutely fantastic and hopefully the residents and council can now look at future-proofing the terms of the residents’ scheme and have a car park as well.

“We could have both and that could give the is us the chance to alleviate things.

“The other side of its is Doxford International is a huge business park and has the most employees per square mile in Sunderland and it needs to thrive for Sunderland’s economy.”

Doxford Councillor Colin English.

He also said talks have been held with the businesses to try and encourage workers to car share and use public transport, which has helped ease the issue.

Ray Bradshaw, who lives in Moorside, is among residents who have called for action over the insufficient parking for workers because of its impact on householders.

He said consideration will need to be given to whether any car park will have unrestricted access or whether there will be a charge or permits will be issued.

“My thoughts are yes, it could be great, I think it needs a car park, but in conjunction with a community permit scheme,” he added.

“The other issue is are the landlord or the businesses themselves going to issue permits for the car park, and there is a suggestion they might part fund it.”