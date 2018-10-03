More than 7,000 Sunderland students descend on The Bridges shopping centre for annual Student Raid night

Thousands of students went on a shopping spree as they descended on The Bridges to bag a bargain.
More than 7,000 flocked to Sunderland’s main retail outlet as part of the annual Student Raid.
A host of top stores got behind the event, offering special discounts for the occasion.
Goody bags, freebies and competitions were also on offer during Monday night’s event.
Samantha Czwordon-Auld, marketing manager at the Bridges said: ”We had an amazing night at the Bridges’Student Raid, with more than 7000 students turning up to shop and take advantage of a range of fantastic discounts and giveaways.
“There was a great buzz throughout the whole evening and we are absolutely delighted that it was such a great success.”
Andy Brady, centre director at the Bridges said: “It’s a great way for new students to get a bit more familiar with the city and for returning students to grab a bargain for the new academic year.”
Stores offering students 20 per cent off items on the night included The Disney Store, Topshop, Kurt Geiger, Hotel Chocolat, New look and Waterstones.