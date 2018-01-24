More support would be just the business

A trailblazing Wearside project is hoping to attract even more business support.

Work Discovery Sunderland has been a huge success ever since it started its campaign on Wearside. Its aim is to forge links between employers from across the region and young people in the city.

Now organisers are hoping to encourage more businesses to take part.

Work Discovery Sunderland is a unique programme which is now in its sixth year of helping the young people of the city to build closer relationships with the industries and businesses of the city, the North East and beyond.

The programme includes specific sector days and guest speaker days, as well as activities which are linked to National Apprenticeship Week.

One of its highlights is the Work Discovery Week which is held every summer. Its aim is to equip the workforce of the future with the information they need to make informed pathway and career choices.

Last summer’s Work Discovery Week brought together about 1,000 youngsters from schools across Sunderland for five days of activities.

Now comes a chance for more companies to get involved.

Organisers are hosting a business breakfast on Thursday, February 8, at Let There Be Crumbs, in The Roker Hotel, Sunderland. It is a chance for businesses keen to find out more.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said: “This event is for those businesses that have not previously engaged in the Work Discovery Sunderland programme, but who think they may be interested in doing so.

“It will give them the opportunity to find out more about the programme and to talk to some of our existing businesses about the value this has brought to them.”

Businesses can get involved in Work Discovery Sunderland in numerous ways, from sponsorship to providing workshops, and from business visits to talks in schools and delivering hands-on practical activities to students.

The business breakfast will take place from 8:30am to 10am and places must be pre-booked be emailing bernice@sortedpr.com by Wednesday, January 31.