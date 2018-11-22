Money well spent or a waste of cash? What you said about Sunderland council's £50k support for Spice Girls gig

Council plans to pledge thousands of pounds in support of gigs at the Stadium of Light have split the opinion of Echo readers.

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller confirmed this week that the council would make a "financial contribution of £50,000" towards concerts at the stadium, prompting criticism from opposition councillors.

The Spice Girls are coming to the Stadium of Light in June 2019. Picture: PA.

But, many living in the city have backed the council, saying it would be "money well spent", given how much the gigs generate for Sunderland's economy.

Others were more critical of the £50,000 spend, arguing that it will only benefit local traders as opposed to families.

Some also wanted to see money invested elsewhere.

The council said that some of the cash spent will be recouped through "service charges", which include licensing applications and road closures.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat members spoke of their concern at the spend, when funds to "vital public services" are being cut.

Here's how you reacted to the story on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Lisa Brown Crone: "For God's sake it's a positive it will bring lots of revenue to the city I for one am glad we gave stadium concerts back for next year."

Russell Dunbar: "Money well spent in my opinion. Need to get more visitors and income into Sunderland."

John Gillon: "Fully support this. This council needs to be more proactive and if it needs to invest then so be it. It will only benefit local business and retailers.

"Normally I’m extremely critical of the council. But this is a move I support and welcome."

Heather Addison: "Another waste of money."

Alice Smith: "Money well spent, local businesses pay taxes too & high rates. This will be great for them."

Becca Old: "It would be stupid if the council were not to support this."

Mike Littisore: "The people of the city don't benefit, only businesses and traders."

Janice Leach: "It’s more about bringing income to local business surely. Pubs, restaurants, hotels etc, will benefit from this and to be fair £50k isn’t really a lot in the scheme of things."

Kevin Gibson: "Council can't win. It's a pretty small investment in what will be a big boost to businesses in the city centre."

Chris Sumby: "Speculate to accumulate. People moan when we have nothing. Then moan when the council attempts to invest in something that generates cash."

Alan Wright: "Where is the business plan that shows the income is increased because of the £50,000 support for millionaires?"

Michael Parkin: "For once i’m on councils side. Good investment for local businesses."

Carol Watson: "If it’s expected to bring £4million then it will anyway. Should be left entirely to the free market and private enterprise, not the Sunderland tax payer."