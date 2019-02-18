Massive Bring It On engineering showcase returns to Sunderland

The largest celebration of engineering in the North East returns to Sunderland this year.

Bring It On is a collaboration of national and regional businesses who are helping to close the skills gap for engineering by allowing young people to experience real hands-on activities.

Bring It On has established itself as the unique opportunity in the North East for both local children to interact and learn from real-life engineering professionals, and businesses to showcase the best of their services and inspire engineers of tomorrow. CarolHarrison

Bring It On North East will take place on October 9 and 10 at the Beacon of Light, bringing together education and industry.

The event is a combination of exciting interactive workshops and exhibits, careers information and a live show, welcoming more than 80 businesses and 2,500 pupils from across the region through the doors of Sunderland’s most innovative sports and education facility.

Bring It On is the only event of its kind in the North East aiming to provide a grand arena for schools and industry to engage with each other, collaborate and build a passionate community feel around Engineering and the fantastic career opportunities it offers.

Carol Harrison, Bring It On Project Manager said: “Bring It On has established itself as the unique opportunity in the North East for both local children to interact and learn from real-life engineering professionals, and businesses to showcase the very best of their services and to inspire the engineers of tomorrow.

“The post event questionnaire results from last year’s event indicated that Bring it On had a positive impact on increasing students’ knowledge and perceptions.

“Many people noted an increase in their knowledge and understanding about what people working in Engineering do.

“I’d implore anyone who has yet to experience this event to get in touch.”

In addition to the main exhibition, which will exclusively feature North East Engineering companies, Bring It On will host the North East Regional Heat of the ‘Big Bang’ a national competition which aims, amongst other things, to build transferable skills by providing opportunities to take part in project-based activity.

Businesses which would like to find out more about getting involved with the two-day exhibition can visit ww.bringitonne.co.uk