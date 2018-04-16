Lingerie store Victoria's Secret announces it will open its first North East branch

Have your say

Victoria’s Secret, the leading international brand for lingerie, sleepwear and beauty products, has signed for its first store in the North East.

The aspirational lifestyle brand has announced it will open a 10,000 sq ft space at the intu Metrocentre, Gateshead, this autumn.

It will stock the US retailer's luxurious range of lingerie and its Victoria’s Secret Pink collection, the lifestyle brand celebrating college-aged women and campus life.

Earlier this year, Victoria’s Secret was ranked one of the largest international brands in the UK.

The retailer already has more than four stores across intu centres, and has now chosen to join prominent brands including Boss and Guess at the region's biggest shopping centre.

Kate Grant, regional managing director for intu, said: “We’re delighted that Victoria’s Secret has chosen to expand their UK presence at intu Metrocentre, taking advantage of our 21 million annual footfall.

"It's the latest brand to be attracted by the combination of affluent style-conscious shoppers with an eye for premium brands.”