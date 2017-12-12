Let Sunderland hairdressers get you ready to party!

How many Christmas parties have you been invited to this holiday season? One? Three? 11?

Whether you’re popping your party shoes on and rocking up to just one – or you’re planning on being out every night on the countdown to Christmas - you now officially have the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fancy new do.

From bold, bright barnets to match Santa’s red suit, or loose, effortless curls to complement that sequin dress you bagged at the Bridges, Sunderland has an abundance of brilliant hairdressers ready to style your tresses for the festive season …

Stylist Kelsey Simpson, based at The Oraculum, Derwent Street, said glamour is key to mastering the perfect party hairstyle for 2017.

“Glamour is a key word when taking inspiration from the Golden Hollywood Era, and who doesn’t want to feel glamorous attending any Christmas party?” she said.

“Turn up red carpet ready with glossy Hollywood waves – and if you’re feeling extra festive, why not go red too? ‘Tis the season to be jolly after all…

“The key to this style is to maximise shine and ditch heavy styling products. We’ve done this by using a trusty old school favourite, L’Oréal Elnett Satin strong hold hairspray, which is strong without weighing the hair down, and has a soft touch that enhances the hair’s natural shine,” said Kelsey.

“And if you’re finding your hair feels a little lacklustre from the winter weather, I recommend treating yourself to a fresh trim and conditioning treatment a few days before the big night, which will ensure you’ll steal the show this holiday season.”

Jonathan Pickup, hairdresser and owner at Jonathan Pickup Hair, Blandford Street, agrees that big and bouncy curls are great at Christmas time.

“Here we have some soft ashy highlights – a colour that looks great in the colder months - curled to give a classic Christmas party style,” he said.

“Curls are a versatile look which can be worn both up or down and look especially great pulled into a stylish up-do, and accessorised with anything from glitter, fascinators and clip-on hair diamantes for that special occasion.”

For those wanting to steer away from classic curls, feast your eyes on these ideas from award-winning stylist, Marshall Hall at Frances Marshall, West Sunniside.

“We’ve rounded up three of our hottest looks for party season” said Marshall, “bouncy and straight have been and gone and it’s time to embrace change.”

“Our first IT look is this sleek, power ponytail with crimped ends. This style has been all over the catwalks this year and is great for those wanting a look that’s both high fashion and unique.

“Our second style is perfect for party princesses (think Disney’s Tangled) who prefer a soft, romantic look that not only keeps hair off of the face, but also acts as a great conversation starter (and compliment generator!)”

“Last but not least,” said Marshall, “for those really wanting to stand out at this year’s festivities, we recommend our quirky half-up half-down style, which includes a scalp fishtail plait made into a top knot, with loose tousled waves.”

And because it isn’t Christmas without a touch of glitter, the lovely bunch at Twisted Sister Braids at the Park Lane pop-up festive market – hosted by Sunderland Business Improvement District – will also be on hand to add a little seasonal sparkle to your new do.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID said: “We’re very lucky to have an incredible number of independent hairdressers right here in the city centre.

“And with party season well and truly upon us, we hope visitors to the city will take a little time out for themselves in between the madness of Christmas shopping, to experience the talent and expertise of some of the city’s – and arguably, the region’s – best hairdressers.”