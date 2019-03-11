Lesley takes over as North East England Chamber of Commerce President as John McCabe steps down

The region’s leading business organisation has a new woman at the top.

Due to John McCabe’s decision to stand as an independent candidate for the post of North of Tyne Mayor, he has stood down as President of the North East England Chamber of Commerce with immediate effect.

AES Digital Solutions’ Lesley Moody, who was already President-elect, will take over the role on an interim basis until the Chamber AGM in May.

James Ramsbotham, Chamber chief executive paid tribute to the outgoing president: “We thank John McCabe so much for his tremendous hard work on our behalf over the last two years,” he said.

“He has been an outstanding President and devoted so much time and energy to ensure the Chamber delivers successful campaigns and first-class support for all our members across the whole of the North East.

“In particular, the ambitious drive, spearheaded by him, to raise greater awareness of mental health issues in the workplace has been of huge benefit to many individuals and businesses and has made a tangible difference in several ways.

“He has done so much to further the causes of North East businesses nationally and internationally.”

Lesley Moody said she was delighted to be taking over: “It is an honour to be President of the Chamber and follow on from John McCabe’s determination to help our members grow their businesses.

“There has never been a more important time for the Chamber to be an influential voice on the national stage, especially with the current challenges around Brexit but also with other crucial issues such as articulated in the Chamber’s “Stronger North East” Campaign,” she said.

“I am looking forward to representing our members and helping to ensure the Chamber is at the heart of a forward-thinking and dynamic North East.”