Judges preside over ‘best ever’ portfolio awards entries

It’s the best we’ve ever seen!

That’s what the judges decided after sifting through the entries in Sunderland’s search for the tops in business.

It is the best set of entries I have ever seen across the categories Portfolio awards judge

The Portfolio Awards have reached a new stage. A panel of judges met to scrutinise the entries submitted by each contender.

The panel members gathered at the Roker Hotel and, after two rounds of judging held over two weeks, came up with a shortlist in each section.

One judge commented: “It is a nice mix of businesses and people who have never engaged before have started to engage.”

Another said: “It is the best set of entries I have ever seen across the categories.”

Judges had the task of choosing shortlists in 16 categories as well as deciding who should be in the running for the Overall Business of the Year title.

They narrowed down the field in sectors such as Health and Lifestyle; Business Education, and the Small, Medium and Large Business of the Year sections.

The elite were also chosen in the Best Use of Technology, Social Enterprise, City Centre Business, New Business, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Best Green Business.

The field was also whittled down in the categories of Best Training Provider, Leisure Business, Sole Trader, Best Age Friendly Award, and Special Community Award.

Further award winners will also be revealed at the finale of the event which is just weeks away.

What a year it has been for the Portfolio Awards, and what a great set of backers we’ve had this time.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and is sponsoring our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition. BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Gentoo, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

In the coming days, we will reveal the shortlists for each category. Watch out for that in the Sunderland Echo soon.

After that, the next stage is the grand finale where we will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration at the Stadium of Light on November 1.

We will have full coverage in the Sunderland Echo, on social media and online at www.sunderlandecho.com of the finals.

And after the event, watch out for interviews and more photographs of the winners in a post-event supplement.