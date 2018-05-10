Job vacancy: Mutltimedia Reporter working for Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a senior multimedia reporter for the Johnston Press North East daily titles the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail.

We are looking for a journalist who can generate and deliver cutting-edge content for our digital and print platforms.

We want someone who can get under the surface of news stories and provide our readers with analysis and debate on the issues that matter to them.

You must have a proven track record in sourcing, generating and delivering content using a wide range of means, including social platforms and video.

The role may include working weekends and unsocial hours.

The candidate will be expected to be NQJ qualified with a full, clean driving licence

If you think you fit the bill, please send a covering email and CV to: Joy Yates, Editorial Director, Johnston Press North East at joy.yates@jpress.co.uk by close of business Friday, May 18.