'I love living in Sunderland, it just needs improving' - readers vote on ways to transform city

A new tourist attraction to put Sunderland on the map is what Echo readers think can transform the city.

Forty per cent of people who voted in our online poll revealed they would like to see investment in a new tourist attraction in Sunderland, following the news that a multi-million pound project is in the offing for the banks of the River Tyne, including an observation wheel, food and drink outlets and a leisure complex. We asked you what you would like to see in Sunderland - and your suggestions for a new attraction included a maritime museum and a ferry to cross the Wear.

Shops were the second priority for Echo readers in the vote (26%) closely followed by new leisure facilities in third (25%). There was also support for a focus on Sunderland's coastline, with many hailing it as one of the city's best and most valuable features. More than 600 people took part in the poll.

Here's how you reacted to the story on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Paul Summerside: "The jewel in our crown is something Newcastle will never have, our seafront. Concentrate on making it as good as we can.

"An iconic building holding a maritime museum would be a welcome addition."

Ray Bradshaw: "One thing missing from the Tall Ships was a ferry across the river. A ferry in the summer months especially would be a big boost to the economy of both sides of the river."

Champ Norman Elliot: "Sunderland is as beautiful as Newcastle, the coast is breathtakingly gorgeous."

Marghani Joan: "Something for families,"

Wilf Newall: "Indoor skiing on the river banks."

Michael Mc Cardle: "Pull Civic Centre down and build new station on that site."

Kayleigh Carr: "The view from the bridge looking towards Roker is beautiful and we are lucky enough to have Hylton Castle and lovely walking areas.

"I love living in Sunderland it just needs improving."

Andy Van Ouzman: "Sunderland has definitely been in the slow lane compared with both it's two local cities. Newcastle has seen massive investment.

"They have made a good job by the river but I have to say personally I think they have made a right mess of the town centre which is just a mismatch of tall random buildings."