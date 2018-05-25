Huge event for Sunderland students looms - and firms are urged to sign up

A huge event - to promote the world of work to Wearside students - is back soon and businesses are being invited to showcase themselves.

With just over a month to go until Work Discovery Week 2018, organisers are encouraging companies to sign up now if they want to ensure they get a stand at the opening day careers fair.

For firms, it offers the chance to reach those who will soon be looking for employment opportunities, while the teenagers can meet the staff and ask questions, so we find it’s something which works well for everyone involved Paul McEldon

Now in its sixth year, Work Discovery Week is part of the highly successful Work Discovery Sunderland programme which is designed to help students develop skills.

It also helps them to get an insight into industry before they choose their career path.

The annual event, supported by Sunderland City Council, SAFC and the NEECC, opens with a careers fair at the Stadium of Light. It features trade and information stands, workshops, challenges and hands-on activities.

It will be visited by around 1000 students on the opening day, and gives businesses a chance to highlight their sector and showcase the career prospects within their industry.

Now organisers are urging firms which want to get involved to book their stands now so as not to miss out.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said: “The careers fair is a vital part of Work Discovery Week, it’s a chance for the city’s students to learn all about some of the region’s biggest industries and companies.

“It’s an event which is beneficial to the young people and the businesses alike, and has always proved to be a huge success.

“For firms, it offers the chance to reach those who will soon be looking for employment opportunities, while the teenagers can meet the staff and ask questions, so we find it’s something which works well for everyone involved.”

Work Discovery Week 2018 will run from June 25 to June 29 and has already won support from numerous major sponsors, including MAKE IT Sunderland, Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland, the Bridges, Gentoo, Liebherr, Nissan and Calsonic Kansei.

Stands at this year’s career fair cost £200 plus VAT and any businesses interested in booking one can email bernice@sortedpr.com or contact Sorted PR on (0191) 2656111.