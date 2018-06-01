Huge event for Sunderland students looms

Leading businesses have once again pledged their support to a unique programme which helps prepare Sunderland students for the world of work.

Work Discovery Week will return from June 25 to June 29, with hundreds of pupils taking part in a packed programme of activities to help them make informed career choices.

The event starts at the Stadium of Light with around 1,000 young people enjoying hands-on activities, workshops and a careers fair.

The continued success of the scheme is down to the on-going support from top organisations.

Headline sponsors include the University of Sunderland, Sunderland College and MAKE it Sunderland, with key partners Sunderland City Council, SAFC and the North East of England Chamber of Commerce (NEECC) also giving their support.

Other sponsors include The Bridges, Sunderland Business Improvement District, Nissan, Calsonic Kansei, Northern Print Solutions, Leibherr, Gentoo and Accenture.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, thanked the sponsors for their continued support.

“Quite simply, if it wasn’t for the sponsors this important programme just couldn’t happen,” he said.

“We are exceptionally lucky in Sunderland to have something as unique as Work Discovery Week which gives our young people a real head start in informing them about the world of work and the career options that are open to them.

“However if we didn’t get the financial support from our sponsors – and from all the other companies who help with in kind contributions or provide activities – we couldn’t deliver it.

“We are extremely grateful that sponsors have returned for another year.”

Work Discovery Week is part of the year-long Work Discovery Sunderland programme which runs for schools in the city, and includes specific sector days covering a wide range of industries.

Companies can still get involved in this year’s event, with some stands at the careers fair at the Stadium of Light on June 25 still available.

Anyone interested should email info@sortedpr.com or call (0191) 2656111.