How this Sunderland salon's new service is helping women with hair loss

A hairdresser who beat breast cancer is doing her bit to support other women with hair loss in Sunderland.

Nicola Wood, owner of Kitui Hair Design, High Barnes, has launched a new wig service in the city to support women suffering with health-related hair loss.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016, Nicola was inspired by her own experience with hair loss to do more to support women who need the help.

Nicola's team are the only NHS-supported wig service in Sunderland, and the salon has undergone a huge refit to accommodate the service, the Wonderful Wig Company.

She said: "I was quite shocked at how lacking the wig support and services were in Sunderland when I went through this traumatic time myself.

“Hair loss can affect us all, at any age or stage in our lives and if your hair is thinning, balding, or you’re experiencing temporary hair loss because of treatment or stress, it can significantly impact how you feel about yourself and can really add to what is already a very difficult time.

"I found the process terribly old-fashioned and felt as though I had a dirty secret that could only be talked about in whispers. I knew when I was well enough I would do something to change that.”

Nicola underwent training with celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie and she and her team have created a special wig studio within the existing salon.

Women who need help with hair loss support can be treated with honesty, respect, sensitivity and dignity.

Nicola, who has since recovered from cancer, continued: "I want to help women - whoever they are and whatever they’re going through - to have a positive and normal salon experience."

The service is available to all NHS patients who qualify as well as private clients. The new studio also allows clients to enjoy a private consultation room or to be out in the main salon, depending on their choice. The service is available to anyone, not just those living in Sunderland, and clients can chose from both synthetic and human hair wigs.

Mum-of-two Jayne Pearson, 35, from Durham, lost her hair when having treatment for cancer and has been helped by Nicola.

She said: “Losing my hair felt like it took away my femininity, it took away being able to recognise myself in a mirror.

"It’s very difficult and continues to be difficult – but Nicola and this service has helped feel more like me again.”

For more information or to book a consultation, contact 0191 5283925.