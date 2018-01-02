How Sunderland is a great place to keep your New Year’s resolutions

Sunderland Business Improvement District looks at the ways in which businesses in the city centre can help you achieve your aims for 2018…

It’s a new year and that means the inevitable resolutions have been made.

Treat yourself with a new year makeover.

Get fitter, look better, spend less – everyone starts the year with the very best of intentions.

But the good news is that if you live, work or spend time in Sunderland city centre then there’s plenty of businesses and organisation that can help you achieve those aims.

Fitness is always high on the New Year resolution list and for anyone dreaming of taking part in the annual Sunderland 10k or even just working off the festive excesses, help is at hand.

CrossFit Sunderland, at Tavistock Place, is home to the world’s fastest fitness, strength and conditioning programme and works by using group classes to motivate people of all ages and abilities to improve their fitness, through different workouts and movements. Plus, if you’re wanting to test the waters before buying a membership, the first class is free.

Women looking to work out in a space without the grunts from string-vest-wearing muscle men, can attend a female-only gym at Olympia Beauty and Fitness at High Street West.

And if you pop next door from Olympia, you’ll find yourself at Bodyzone – an independent shop supplying everything from strength and fitness products to combat sports equipment to ensure you’re suited, booted and prepared to start your fitness journey.

Those without a budget for activities and gym memberships, do not fear. Not only does Sunderland boast a beautiful coast line to run down, there’s also some stunning city centre running routes.

Sunderland is lucky enough to have Mowbray Park in the heart of the city – the perfect location for a stroll, run or even for some outdoor aerobics.

Too much partying over the festive season can show on your face, but there is plenty of city centre businesses that can help return you to fresh-faced beauty.

Get a facial, make-up, lashes or eyebrows done at Queen of Hearts salon, Frederick Street, splash out on a manicure and pedicure at J’Adore Nails on Blandford Street, or relax with your choice of massage – including Thai, Sports and Swedish styles – at Sunderland Massage Centre, also Blandford Street.

A new year makeover isn’t complete without a new haircut and again, there’s some fantastic salons for men and women right in the heart of the city.

Dembry and Macey at Blandford Street, Estrella at Foyle Street, Rez at High Street West, Francis Marshall at West Sunnside – there are any number of top salons to choose from.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland Business Improvement District said the city offered a huge range of organisations that could help everyone keep their resolutions.

“The good news is that we have a number of excellent fitness businesses, beauty and hair salons across the city which are easily accessible for anyone who lives and works in Sunderland,” she said.

““And that means that it couldn’t be easier to start 2018 by getting fitter and looking better, ready for the challenges of the year ahead.”

“Whether your aim is fitness or business related, Sunderland is a great place to help you achieve your aims and we hope to see the community come together – as we always do – to help improve the city centre and make it an even better place for both the people of – and visitors to – the city, to come and enjoy.”