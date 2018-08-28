Home Bargains asks for 24-hour alcohol licence for new Sunderland shop

Discount chain Home Bargains has applied for a 24-hour booze licence for a proposed store in Sunderland.

The retailer has made the submission to Sunderland City Council (SCC) after being given permission to take over part of B&Q’s store in Trimdon Street earlier this year.

However, there is still no indication when the company will move in or open the new venture to the public.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “While we don’t have anything to announce at the moment, we’d encourage people to register on our careers website so we can contact them if roles become available in their region.

“As a result of our constant growth, we’re always looking for new staff across the country.”

B&Q did not comment on the application, other than to clarify it is not the owner of the Trimdon Street site.

Comments on the application can be submitted to SCC until Tuesday, September 11.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service