Here's how you can get FREE Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Sunderland next week

Ice cream lovers in Sunderland can bag themselves a free sample of a best-selling brand next week.

Ben & Jerry’s is holding its annual free cone day on Tuesday, April 9.

Ice cream lovers in Sunderland can get a free cone of Ben & Jerry's on Free Cone Day.

Thousands of scoops of the American company's chunky, swirly, Fairtrade ice cream will be given away at cinemas and Scoop Shops across the UK.

Ice cream fans can go to the nearest participating outlet and claim their free treat.

And those who find themselves in a cone-undrum over which flavour to choose can simply get back in line a second (or third, or fourth!) time.

The good news for city ice cream lovers is that the Empire Cinema in Lambton Street, Sunderland, will have free cones from noon to 8pm - or as long as stocks last!

The firm's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield dreamed up Free Cone Day way back in 1979, as a way to say a 'thank you' to the community for supporting their very first Scoop Shop in Burlington, Vermont.

The idea turned into an annual – and now global – event, with over a million scoops handed out worldwide each April.

“We’re nothing without our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “This is one of our favourite days of the year.

"It’s a special tradition that’s all about showing the love for our flavour fans the best way that we know how,” he said.

What’s more, this year, for the first time ever you can even get some Free Cone Day spirit delivered straight to your door – with a free ‘Wich (chunky and swirly ice cream, top and bottomed with cookies), with all Ben & Jerry’s delivery orders from their nationwide ice cream stores through selected delivery partners.

To find your nearest participating Scoop Shop, visit the Ben & Jerry’s website.

This year, Ben & Jerry’s announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic in its Scoop Shops worldwide.

Fans can help cut down on waste by ordering their scoop in an edible cone, rather than a recyclable cup.