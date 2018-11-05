Help us to find the best Italian restaurant in Sunderland

We are on the search for Sunderland’s best Italian Restaurant of 2018.

Pasta or pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?

We all love to sit down to an Italian meal, and, with thousands of restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourites.

Now we want you to tell us which Sunderland restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional dishes, or exclusive recipes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Echo Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018.

The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Thursday, November 22, 2018.

So who is deserving of a place in our top 10? Here’s the list:

SEC001 Bella Mamma, Darlington Road, Durham

SEC002 Mamma Mia Italiano, Front Street, Fence Houses, Houghton-le-Spring

SEC003 The Italian Farmhouse, South Street, West Rainton

SEC004 Angelos West Sunniside Ltd, 48 West Sunniside, Sunderland

SEC005 Marcello’s Restaurant, 5 Albion Place, Sunderland

SEC006 Casa Italia, 15/16 Green Terrace, Sunderland

SEC007 Tosca, 25 Derwent Street, Sunderland

SEC008 Romano, 63 Front Street, Sunderland

SEC009 San Lorenzo Restaurant, 55 New Road, Washington

SEC010 The Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road, Sunderland

SEC011 Little Italy, 1 Whitburn Road, Sunderland

SEC012 Gabrieles, 4 Queen’s Avenue, Sunderland

SEC013 Santino’s, 5 Queens Parade, Sunderland

SEC014 Martinos, Dykelands Road, Sunderland

SEC015 San Marinos, 141 Chester Road, Sunderland

SEC016 Bellini’s, Dovedale Road, Sunderland

SEC017 Sambuca’s, Low Street, Sunderland

SEC018 Sorrento, 6-8 Stockton Road, Sunderland

SEC019 Luciano’s, 278 High Street West, Sunderland

SEC020 Mamma Italia, Stannington Grove, Sunderland

SEC021 Roma, 13 Mary Street, Sunderland

SEC022 D’Acqua, 28 John Street, Sunderland

SEC023 Mamma Mia Ristorante, 1 East Street, Sunderland

SEC024 Marina Vista Restaurant, Marine Activity Centre, North Dock, Sunderland

SEC025 Signatures, Vane Street, Sunderland

SEC026 Liberty Brown, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland

To vote from the list, RETURN THE COUPON WHICH YOU’LL FIND IN THE PAPER to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand-delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.