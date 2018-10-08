Good luck to all the entries - and there’s still time to be one of them!

Talented individuals and innovative businesses are having a huge impact on Wearside’s industrial scene.

And a Portfolio Awards sponsor is hoping those very same people and companies have put their names forward for this year’s competition.

Gentoo is on board as the sponsor of the Special Community category which encourages firms to positively promote their area.

Bosses said that, as a housing association that owns and manages more than 28,000 homes across Sunderland and surrounding area, Gentoo plays an integral role in the make-up of City that we call home.

Speaking about this year’s Portfolio Business Awards, Keith Loraine OBE, Gentoo’s Group Chair said: “We’re are always very excited to be part of the Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Business Awards and we are proud to be sponsoring the Special Community category again this year.

“There are so many talented individuals and innovative businesses city wide. They have a huge impact on the people, families and communities in which our staff work each day.

“It will be great to see the inspiring work of other local businesses and to hear the stories behind each one of the entries. Good luck to all businesses and individuals who are nominated.”

The firm joins a great list of sponsors for this year’s event.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.