Further plans in to bring 'Centre of Excellence' to International Advanced Manufacturing Park

A planning application for a manufacturing and innovation facility at the heart of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) has officially been submitted.

Just days after the announcement that a second manufacturing plant on IAMP will be considered by Sunderland City Council’s planning committee, a further application has been entered for The Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing, a space that will provide research. development and innovation and training facilities for North East businesses to take advantage of.

IAMP is being delivered in a joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council, with Henry Boot Developments appointed as delivery partner.

The multi-million pound development is expected to create more than 7,000 new jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.

The proposed centre will also ensure that manufacturers across the North East have access to cutting-edge technology, which will in turn lead to an improvement in productivity.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “In the face of ongoing uncertainty created by Brexit, as well global challenges facing the automotive sector, we are working as hard as we possibly can to ensure IAMP continues to attract investment, and the CESAM building will bolster IAMP as the place of choice for industry for all kinds of manufacturers – including automotive.

“This is an ambitious development and one that is gathering momentum. Our ambition for IAMP is to diversify our economy, and create many thousands of jobs for decades to come. The strong pipeline of interest we have gained from a broad range of manufacturing industries backs that up.”

The new building, which will cover 10.6 acrews, will include office space, a production facility and yard, along with 300 car parking spaces.

Councillor Iain Malcom, Leader of South Tyneside Council, added: “CESAM represents a facility that will transform the region’s capabilities when it comes to innovation, and that will make the North East an even more exciting proposition to investors.

"Despite market uncertainty, the momentum we are seeing, and the interest in this site absolutely demonstrates that the North East is open for business and a hugely attractive place to invest.”

French car parts firm SNOP is set to become the IAMPs first tenant in the summer, with work underway on the company's plant on site.

Located on land near to Nissan, IAMP will provide a world-class environment for advanced manufacturers from a range of industries. The first phase of the IAMP covers 150 acres, while the second phase will provide an additional 2.6million square feet.

