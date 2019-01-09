From DJ to gin distiller and from Tesco to Nissan - these are 13 of the most exciting new jobs in the North East for 2019
Hoping to begin the new year with a career change?
There are plenty of exciting job opportunities currently on offer in the North East.
1. Trainee Distiller, Poetic License - Sunderland
Key responsibilities: Working with our team of distillers to produce world class products, cleaning, maintaining the still at all times, working on recipe development and working on the bottling line.