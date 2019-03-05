Flats for adults with learning difficulties to be created near Sunderland city centre

Apartments supporting young adults with learning difficulties have been given the green light.

North East housing association, Bernicia Group, applied to Sunderland City Council to change the use of four houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) near the city centre.

This included plans to transform 9 – 12 Summerhill into 10 self-contained flats.

Today, Sunderland City Council’s area Development Control Sub-Committee rubber stamped the plans.

This includes providing eight one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments.

Planning officers, speaking at Sunderland Civic Centre, said the changes would reduce the potential number of occupants from a maximum of 24 to 12.

Under the plans, no external changes to the building are proposed with one ground floor flat set to be allocated to care staff.

A design and access statement adds the plans will provide affordable independent living accommodation for people with learning difficulties.

It reads: ”The location of the building is ideally situated for the needs of the proposed residents within easy reach of the city centre, and good travel links by bus and metro within the vicinity of the development.”

Councillors heard that there were no objections from transport officers around parking in the area.

And they agreed to delegate the application to the council’s executive director of economy and place for final decision.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service