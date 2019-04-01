Flame turns up the heat with North West expansion

Boldon-based Flame Heating Group is pressing ahead with its expansion plans with the launch of its first branch in the North West.

The North East’s fastest-growing heating and plumbing merchant has opened a trade counter in Carlisle, as it expects to launch new outlets and expand existing branches in the North East over the course of 2019.

This latest expansion into a new region sets us up for continued success. John Savage

The Carlisle opening has initially created two new jobs at the company, which currently employs 60 staff, with the aim of doubling its workforce over the next two years.

Flame launched its first branches outside the North East last year, when it opened three trade counters in Scotland.

The company also has plans in place to grow its existing branches, including investing in additional bathroom showrooms, following on from its first showroom launch, in Durham, in 2017.

Managing director John Savage said: “This is another first for Flame.

“This latest expansion into a new region sets us up for continued success.

“We have continued to invest back into the company to enhance our infrastructure and overall customer experience and are targeting further investment across our branch network across the North East.

“Our first bathroom showroom has proven to be a success and I am confident that we are able to replicate the success enjoyed in Durham in other areas of the North East.”

“We are hoping to extend our geographical reach into more regions across the UK, in line with our ambitious expansion strategy, and our Carlisle branch will play a large role in the company’s future.”

Established in 2011, Flame is the fastest growing heating and plumbing merchant in the North East of England, operating eight trade counters throughout the region and three in Scotland.

The company specialises in heating spares, commercial heating & plumbing, renewable energy and bathrooms, for both trade customers and the general public and has been recognised across the industry as a finalist in the 2017 H&V News Awards and the 2018 and 2017 Builders’ Merchants News Awards.