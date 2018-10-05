Exciting times for North East rail users says sponsor of our Portfolio Awards

A company which provides a top-class state-of-the-art service is backing Wearside’s search for the cream of business.

Northern Railway is yet another impressive backer for this year’s Portfolio Awards.

Northern plays a vital role in the region by connecting tens of thousands of people to work, leisure, and education every day.

Arriva Rail North Limited became the new rail operator for Northern on April 1, 2016, marking the start of a nine-year franchise that will transform travel through a £1billion investment in the largest rail network outside London. There are many exciting benefits to come as a result of over £1billion of investment during the next nine years.

These include brand new state-of-the-art trains with a top speed of 100mph, services becoming faster and more frequent, improved customer facilities and more security on stations; and many stations with extended opening hours.

Northern officials said that in the North East this will mean that by 2020 our local rail service will be ‘unrecognisable to the one that you see today’.

Mike Paterson, regional director for Northern, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards 2018.

“We are really looking forward to being part of a celebration that recognises the excellent companies and businesses in our region.”

The firm joins a great list of sponsors for this year’s event.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front, but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years, such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.